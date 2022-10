Hungry Hungry Hippos Devour Giant Pumpkins Whole

Bibi and Fiona, a pair of hungry, hungry hippos at The Cincinnati Zoo, quite happily devoured giant pumpkins whole to celebrate the Halloween season of 2021. Bibi got hers first and then watched as her daughter fully enjoyed her yummy autumn treat. The painted dogs of the zoo also enjoyed their pumpkins with equal enthusiasm.

More recently, a hippo named Tucker dug into some orange squash to celebrate the season.

via Johannes Grenzfurthner