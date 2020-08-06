A Life-Sized Human Skeleton Sand Mold Kit

Toysmith has created the Bag O’ Beach Bones Playset, a sand mold kit that imprints a life-sized, anatomically correct human skeleton in the sand or snow. The idea behind this mold is to encourage kids to go outside, have fun, and learn while playing.

No beach adventure is complete without finding a skeleton buried in the sand. The Bag O’ Beach Bones encourages sand play, imaginative play, outdoor play, and interest in anatomy. This kit includes 14 life-sized molds to construct a sand skeleton. …These skeleton molds are great for sand or snow.

