A Beautiful Golden Retriever and His Beloved Food Dispensing Human Pose Together in Adorable Photos

A beautiful golden retriever named Hugo who lives in London, UK with his beloved food dispensing, pet photographer human Ursula Daphne Aitchison. The two pose together in a sweet photo series that feature them in matching and coordinating outfits, in adorable vignettes and in seasonal costumes and sometimes Hugo will even pose by himself in truly anthropomorphic ways. The two are seemingly inseparable, which is just the way Aitchison likes it.

They say never work with animals and yet I have spent the last 5 years of my life doing just that and couldn’t be happier.