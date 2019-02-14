Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Beautiful Golden Retriever and His Beloved Food Dispensing Human Pose Together in Adorable Photos

by at on

A beautiful golden retriever named Hugo who lives in London, UK with his beloved food dispensing, pet photographer human Ursula Daphne Aitchison. The two pose together in a sweet photo series that feature them in matching and coordinating outfits, in adorable vignettes and in seasonal costumes and sometimes Hugo will even pose by himself in truly anthropomorphic ways. The two are seemingly inseparable, which is just the way Aitchison likes it.

They say never work with animals and yet I have spent the last 5 years of my life doing just that and couldn’t be happier.

via My Modern Met




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP