The Q engineer (previously) who likes to fiddle around with bicycle tires, decided to remove the entire internal hub (spokes and frame) from the wheel of his bicycle. He then crafted, molded, and welded an entire external system to ensure the ride would be smooth.

What do you know about hubless bicycles? I’ve never seen anything like this before! So, behold – a truly hubless bicycle that works almost flawlessly! All you need – fat bike, bearings, some metal and time.