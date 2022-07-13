The Hosts of ‘Micro Live’ Explain How to Use Email in a Classic Clip From 1986

In a classic clip from the classic British show Micro Live in 1986, hosts Fred Harris and Ian McNaught-Davis explain what email is, how it works, and how to use it from home. They also talk to people who have used email and access various news reports.

Your microprocessor is just a modem away from a wider world. But what exactly is email, and why are businesses and individuals turning to it? What benefits does email have over traditional forms of communication? What can we expect from this technology in the future?