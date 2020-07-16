How to Determine Whether You’re an Introvert or Not

In a gentle animation, the consistently insightful and thoughtful School of Life explains the traits of introverts and encourages recognizing the traits within oneself, if applicable. They also suggest how to nurture the balance between socializing and restorative time alone.

Many of us lead lives that are harder than they should be because we haven’t realised a basic thing about ourselves: that we are introverts. We therefore keep driving ourselves into situations and challenges that should best be avoided and neglect our distinctive style of being content. We should dare to learn whether we belong in the introverted camp.