fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

How to Determine Whether You’re an Introvert or Not

by on

How to Tell If You Are an Introvert

In a gentle animation, the consistently insightful and thoughtful School of Life explains the traits of introverts and encourages recognizing the traits within oneself, if applicable. They also suggest how to nurture the balance between socializing and restorative time alone.

Many of us lead lives that are harder than they should be because we haven’t realised a basic thing about ourselves: that we are introverts. We therefore keep driving ourselves into situations and challenges that should best be avoided and neglect our distinctive style of being content. We should dare to learn whether we belong in the introverted camp.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved