Ergonomics Expert Explains How to Set Up a Personalized Pain-Reducing Workstation

Ergonomics expert Jon Cinkay of the Hospital for Special Surgery explained to Wall Street Journal how to properly set up a personalized, pain-reducing workstation. During his demonstration, Cinkay offered up a wide array of helpful tips, exercises and advice about customizing the workspace to oneself.

I’m here to show you how to set up your desk ergonomically, so you can avoid pain later on in life. …Step one, adjust your chair. …Step two is to adjust your monitor. …Step number three is to mind your mouse and your keyboard. …Step four is to position your phone. ….Step five move. …The most important thing you want to do is get up out of your chair every hour. Get up and walk, get something to eat, get something to drink, just get up.