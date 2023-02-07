How to Play the Pipe Organ

Musician Anna Lapwood explains how to play the pipe organ by showing how it works. Using the gorgeous instrument at St John’s Smith Square in London, Lapwood demonstrated how the keyboards (manuals), stops (pitch levers), divisionals, and pedals make their highly distinctive combined sound. Lapwood also performed the theme from How to Train Your Dragon, showing how it all comes together.

Organist Anna Lapwood presents a beginner’s guide to the organ, from stops, pedals and manuals to pipes and wind chests. Filmed at St John’s Smith Square in London – home to a magnificent organ made up of a whopping 3,574 pipes.

via The Awesomer