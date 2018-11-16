A Hilariously Descriptive Step-by-Step Tutorial Showing How to Dance to the 1980s SoftCell Song ‘Tainted Love’

Standup comedian Joe Kwaczala gives a hilarious step-by-step tutorial showing how to dance to the infamous SoftCell song “Tainted Love”. While doing so, Kwaczala offers very funny descriptions of each step as he demonstrates it, poking gentle fun at how seriously choreography sometimes takes itself.

Today’s dance tutorial is going to be the classic ’80s song “Tainted Love” by the band Soft Cell. Now, as requested, yes, this is going to be the official dance from the music video that they did all those years ago. So I think you guys are going to find this one to be pretty familiar, and as always, as I’m dancing, I’m going to be calling out the instructions for the dance, so you guys can dance along right with me.

This video was part of Kwaczala’s successful effort to film 31 videos on his 31st birthday on November 14, 2018.