How to Cut Pizza Into Five Equal Slices Using Geometry

Mathematician Katie Steckles explains a handy geometric shortcut that allows a pizza to be cut into five equal pieces using just a strip of paper that’s been folded into a pentagon shape and a pizza cutter.

Geometry can help you here. All you need to do is tie a knot in the paper…pull the ends through keep the whole thing flat and crease the edges you end up with something that looks suspiciously like a regular pentagon…So all you need to do now is place your pentagon in the center of your pizza cut a line pointing out from each of the corners.