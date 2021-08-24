How to Correctly Hold Cats So They’re Not So Squiggly

Scott Person of The Cattery (previously) in Corpus Cristi, Texas quite gently explained how to correctly hold cats so that they are comfortable and don’t squiggle in your arms. Person demonstrated two different holds with two different cats. A kitten named Edith snuggled like a baby in Person’s arms, while a tabby named Kepler was part of a football hold. Both ways ensured that the cats felt safe and supported.

The key to carrying a cat is to make sure the cat is comfortable and well supported so their body isn’t dangling. That’s when they get all squiggly.

Person also explained how to properly hold cats when cutting their nails.