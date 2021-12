How Star Trek Characters Pronounce ‘Omicron’

Mark2k of Bad Monkey Studios created a fantastic supercut of Star Trek characters throughout the entire franchise pronouncing the word “Omicron” as a handy guide.

Want to be able to pronounce “Omicron” the right way? The Star Trek way? This handy guide will make all your confusion disappear!

It’s remarkable that this one word, which has entered our daily lexicon due to unfortunate reasons, has been pronounced in so many different ways.

via Miss Cellania