How Pre-Packaged Sandwiches Are Really Made

Vlogger Andrew W of Huggbees TV explains, in his best narrator voice, how pre-packaged convenience store sandwiches are made. The documentary starts out quite normally but gets a bit weird as it proceeds along. It starts at “jizz of mayo” and goes on from there.
Here I am, just reading the How It's Made script verbatim, and people freak out about it for some reason https://t.co/izpzRcaA2g
— Huggbees (@HuggbeesTV) February 3, 2020