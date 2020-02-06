Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Pre-Packaged Sandwiches Are Really Made

by on

How It's Actually Made Pre Packaged Sandwiches

Vlogger Andrew W of Huggbees TV explains, in his best narrator voice, how pre-packaged convenience store sandwiches are made. The documentary starts out quite normally but gets a bit weird as it proceeds along. It starts at “jizz of mayo” and goes on from there.

Convenience stores around the world always have a large variety of sandwiches in stock. Here’s how they’re made in mass quantities.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved