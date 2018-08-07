The Clever Ways in Which Solitary Octopuses Use Their Bodies To Communicate With Each Other

In an aquatic episode of The New York Times series ScienceTake from 2015, host James Gorman shares some very interesting information using research from David Scheel, Peter Godfrey-Smith and Matthew Lawrence. The three men studied the eight-armed cephalopods of Tasmania, Australia, Gorman explained the clever ways in which the solitary creatures use their bodies to send a message.

Did you know octopuses can communicate by changing their color and posture? That’s just one of many findings from a group of researchers who studied the creatures in Tasmania, Australia.