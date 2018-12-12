Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Modern Society Views the Concept of Luck

by at on

The School of Life offers an insightful look at the way modern society perceives luck, particularly noting how luck is really the antithesis of individuality. Instead, many believe that they are in charge of making choices within their own lives and therefore responsible for both the consequences and the benefits of these decisions. Though some do believe in serendipitous influence, technological advancement in the sciences has further taken luck out of many equations. But they do warn not to presume that luck does not exist, but rather to respect its existence out in the ether

We resist the notion that luck can play a significant role as much in our failures as in our successes. Luck is a substantial offence against modern ideals of control, strategy and foresight. …Modern civilisation itself could be viewed as a gigantic protest against the role of chance in human affairs. Science, insurance, medicine and public education take up arms against luck, and have won enormous battles against it, so many in fact, that it has grown devilishly tempting to believe that we may have vanquished it altogether. However, luck is a fearsome enemy; its territory is fluid and its power unpredictable and tempestuous.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP