How Houses Are Heated in the Coldest Town on Earth

Maria Solko of Life in Yakutia explains how houses are heated during the long Siberian winter in the coldest populated town on Earth. Solko explains how houses are insulated, how heat is dispersed, how much they pay for heat, and how food is refrigerated. She also talks about how cold it is outside (-44°C, -47°F) and the perfect temperature for indoors (11-20°C, 52 -68°F).

How we heat our house in the coldest inhabited place on Earth (Yakutia, Siberia)? How we survive during long cold winters?