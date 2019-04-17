Game of Thrones Creators Talk About How They Adapted George R. R. Martin’s Books for Television

Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss talk about how the series came about, what they envisioned for the series and how they went about adapting George R. R. Martin‘s series of books into the enormously popular, culturally significant show it has become.

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. It is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels. The series premiered on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011, and will conclude with its eighth season.