Inside Look at How Foley Artists Create Movie Sounds

“Footsteps” by Jeremy Benning is a fascinating short film that takes a look inside Footsteps Studios, a small post-production house in rural Ontario with artists who specialize in developing sound effects for films. The film looks at the work that respected and award-winning Foley artists such as Goro Kayama, Sandra Fox, and Andy Malcolm perform in order to ensure that each sound is perfectly-timed with each action.

