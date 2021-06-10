Laughing Squid

Inside Look at How Foley Artists Create Movie Sounds

“Footsteps” by Jeremy Benning is a fascinating short film that takes a look inside Footsteps Studios, a small post-production house in rural Ontario with artists who specialize in developing sound effects for films. The film looks at the work that respected and award-winning Foley artists such as Goro Kayama, Sandra Fox, and Andy Malcolm perform in order to ensure that each sound is perfectly-timed with each action.

An inside look at the world of the Foley artist. This short documentary is a sneak peek into a unique post-production sound facility located in rural Ontario, an hour north of Toronto.

