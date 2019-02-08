How Focus Music Is Designed to Minimize Distractions

Cheddar takes a look at the booming industry of focus music, specifically how these tracks organically minimize distractions by working with the listeners brain. This is less invasive than it sounds, as the same concept is used with musack. According to Kevin Woods, director of science for Brain.fm, the best music for concentration is completely removed of salient events such as vocals, snare beats and danceable rhythms. Instead, focus tracks cycle at 12.5 to 30 hz, a specific neural frequency range known as “beta rhythms”.

