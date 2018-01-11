How Cats of All Sizes Rely on Their Whiskers to Assist Them View, Stalk and Catch Their Prey

In a fascinating clip from the BBC Earth special Cats Uncovered, the way cats use their whiskers is examined through an experiment with a very playful cat who was more than willing to demonstrate his skills with a fishing rod toy. What the researchers found was that cats rely on their whiskers to assist them view, stalk and catch their prey, particularly since cats are unable to focus on items that are less than a foot from their face.
How do cats use their whiskers to catch their prey? Using slow motion you can see the whiskers move into an attack position…