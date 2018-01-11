Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Cats of All Sizes Rely on Their Whiskers to Assist Them View, Stalk and Catch Their Prey

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Cats Whiskers

In a fascinating clip from the BBC Earth special Cats Uncovered, the way cats use their whiskers is examined through an experiment with a very playful cat who was more than willing to demonstrate his skills with a fishing rod toy. What the researchers found was that cats rely on their whiskers to assist them view, stalk and catch their prey, particularly since cats are unable to focus on items that are less than a foot from their face.

How do cats use their whiskers to catch their prey? Using slow motion you can see the whiskers move into an attack position…

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy