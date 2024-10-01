How Bryan Cranston Avoided Typecasting

Nerdstalgic took a look at the incredible career of Bryan Cranston, noting that he began with small parts before striking it big with three truly defining series, Malcolm in the Middle, Breaking Bad, and Your Honor. The roles were so vastly different that Cranston avoided being typecast, despite his incredible popularity.

