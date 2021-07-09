The Adorable Way That Baby Koalas Are Weighed



photo via Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre

The Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre in Duncan, South Australia shared an absolutely adorable photo showing how a baby koala (joey) is weighed. Rather than pulling the joey out of the branch, the branch comes along onto the scale. This way, neither animal nor human is upset during this important step in development.

Its weigh day! Regular weighing of the koalas, especially the joeys, is important to make sure they are staying healthy, putting on weight and keeping it on.

Here’s an older koala enjoying the same position outside.

via Book of Joe