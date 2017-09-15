Fruitless, A Quirky Photo Series of Everyday Household Items Posing as Potted Plants

The Fruitless series depicts a vast selection of everyday objects, toys and trinkets as potted plants. Emulating shapes found in nature these dead objects take on a life of their own as they are re-contextualised. The initial function of the objects is obscured and hidden which redirects the focus to pure form, texture and colour.

In 2015, Stephan Friedli and Ulrik Martin Larsen of the artistic duo PutPut created “ Fruitless “, a quirky photo series that depicted everyday household items as potted plants. They filled terracotta planters with dirt into which they placed such items as combs , shoehorns and rubber gloves , all of which looked a lot like the real thing.

