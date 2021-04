Canadian real estate agent Steve Wilkins and his kids Tyler and Dylan, very cleverly placed 100 Hot Wheels on a treadmill and switched it on. Wilkins then narrated which of the cars remained and which ones dropped out in true demolition derby announcer style. A couple of these derbies were named after famous races and venues such as the “Michigan 400” and “Talladega Super Speedway”.

Treadmill Hot Wheels Race

Here are some of the other “Treadmill Derbies” that took place.

