Horses Play Improvisational Jazz on Piano

An adorable trio of rescued senior horses at the Misfit Crew Sanctuary in Colorado Springs, Colorado performed a bit of improvisational jazz on a piano using their mouths. Their human Amanda is always looking for creative things for them to do.

I am always looking for new opportunities to teach the horse fun things to do with the kids. One of my horses even dances

Misfit Crew Sanctuary takes in horses who have been saved from kill pens. The horses are rehabilitated to work with other organizations in the community.

Brooksie, Wesley, and Lady are all horse rescues from kill pens. They are part of my Misfit Crew Sanctuary. My sanctuary rescues senior, critical care needs, and hospice horses. We have partnered with Children’s Hospice in Denver so those kiddos can come down and meet the horses. We are working on establishing the same partnership with Ronald McDonald House.