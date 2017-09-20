Laughing Squid

Horses: A Chart Of Notable Breeds, A Hand Illustrated Art Print of Over 70 Different Equines

Notable Horse Breeds

Pop Chart Lab has created “Horses: A Chart Of Notable Breeds,” a hand illustrated art print that features over 70 equine breeds. Prints are available to pre-order online for an October 2, 2017 ship date.

Saddle up with this thorough(bred)ly researched piece of wall art depicting over 70 of the world’s most magnificent horses! Lovingly illustrated and curated by our Research & Design team, this staggering stable of a print diagrams equines of all forms and functions, from the teeny-tiny Falabella to the muscular, majestic Mustang.

Popchart Lab Framed Horse Breeds

