Horse Makes Snow Angels Alongside Her Human

Sandy Hodskins, the owner of West Meadow Farm in Bradford, New Hampshire, led an elder Kiger Mustang mare named West Wind out into a field where she lay down in the freshly fallen snow. The horse followed suit and the pair began making snow angels alongside one another. They both looked like they were having fun.

This was another snow storm we had, my husband was out plowing, after I got done shoveling I brought West Wind to a new paddock with fresh snow and starting making snow angels. She decided she wanted to join me. (The psychology part is I know she enjoys laying down in fresh snow), I was happy she did it next to me! We were just having fun like we did as kids. Something we often forget to do when we turn into an adult.