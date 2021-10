Horde of Hungry Raccoons Swarm a Long Island Porch

A giant horde of over 60 hungry raccoons invaded the Glen Cove, New York porch of the “Italian Raccon Whisperer”, Jim Coniglione of Scoopy Doo Waste Removal. While Coniglione is used to having various procyonine visitors whom he encourages, this particular number was quite a surprise.