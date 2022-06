Man Wears a Hoop Skirt to Protect Himself From the Sharp Beaks of His Pecking Pet Wild Turkeys

Robin Birmingham Davis captured hilarious footage of her husband Glenn wearing a hoop skirt in order to protect himself from the sharp beaks of the pair of pecking wild turkeys whom they raised. The turkeys aren’t necessarily being mean when they peck at Davis, they’re mostly just excited to see him, get his attention, or just be fed.

Guy raises two wild baby turkeys and now they're so obsessed with him, he wears a hoop skirt to fend them off! ? pic.twitter.com/BjBrY5JNXI — The Dodo (@dodo) May 29, 2022

via Miss Cellania