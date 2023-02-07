The Kaleidoscopic Colors of Honey Under a Microscope

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective made a rare on-screen appearance to explain how he would look at honey under a microscope and document his findings in 4K. The results, much like those of his vitamin C experiment, were beautifully kaleidoscopic.

I’ve connected my camera to the microscope and used polarized light to show you the incredible psychedelic color structure of sugar crystals inside honey.

He then added hot water to the honey to see what it looked like as it dissolved.

I took like 500 videos of those sugar crystals under the microscope and I was totally fascinated but got even better when I started adding hot water to the honey showing the dissolving of the sugar crystals.