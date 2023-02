The Prismatic Look of Vitamin C Under a Microscope

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective mixed powered vitamin C with a bit of water and then put the solution under a powerful microscope to see how the supplement looked magnified under different types of lighting. The results were vibrantly prismatic.

I have attached my sony a6300 to my new microscope and took very interesting images of growing crystals. Using several different lighting techniques, like polarization allowed me to capture those vibrant, psychedelic colours.