Rescuers Follow a Homeless Cat to Understand Why She Takes Her Food With Her in a Doggie Bag

A very sweet but seemingly picky homeless cat refused to eat the food that shelter volunteers provided in front of them, but instead preferred to take a “doggie bag” with her. Curious to see what was going on, one of the volunteers followed the cat and to their surprise, a little ginger kitten came running out to see what mom brought home before settling in to a good meal. The cat contentedly watched on as her child was fed. Eventually the two cats were caught and brought to a safe, warm shelter together.
via reddit