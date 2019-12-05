‘Home Alone’ Reimagined as an Illustrated Storybook

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Illustrator Kim Smith (previously) has quite cleverly reimagined the plot from the iconic holiday film Home Alone as a classic illustrated storybook that can be read aloud to the entire family. The brightly colored book features detailed scenes from the original film that have been interpreted in Smith’s distinctive style.

Charming illustrations created in classic picture-book style make this series a great way for parents to share their pop culture favorites with the next generation.

Smith also reimagined Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in the same manner.

via The Awesomer