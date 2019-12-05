Laughing Squid

‘Home Alone’ Reimagined as an Illustrated Storybook

Home Alone Classic Illustrated Storybook Cover

Illustrator Kim Smith (previously) has quite cleverly reimagined the plot from the iconic holiday film Home Alone as a classic illustrated storybook that can be read aloud to the entire family. The brightly colored book features detailed scenes from the original film that have been interpreted in Smith’s distinctive style.

Charming illustrations created in classic picture-book style make this series a great way for parents to share their pop culture favorites with the next generation.

Home Alone Classic Illustrated Storybook Family Disappear

Home Alone Classic Illustrated Storybook Frozen Water

Smith also reimagined Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in the same manner.

