The X-Files: Earth Children Are Weird, Young Mulder and Scully Investigate in an Adorable Popup Book

Seeking to introduce a new generation to the wonders of all that is The X-Files, Canadian illustrator Kim Smith has created The X-Files: Earth Children Are Weird, a wonderful popup picture book from Quirk Books that features young versions of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully who discover that there’s something investigate while camping outside in the backyard. Even at a young age, Scully’s need for scientific reasoning helps to keep her best friend’s imagination from running wild.

But the night is full of strange sounds, lights, and shadows. Surely there’s a rational, scientific explanation for everything . . . or is there? With beautiful illustrations of pint-sized Dana and Fox, this humorous and not-scary-at-all story will introduce the cult TV show to an entire new generation of fans.

The X-Files: Earth Children Are Weird is available to pre-order for a August 29, 2017 release.

via Entertainment Weekly