The Streets of Israel Come to a Complete Stop Upon the Sounding of the Holocaust Remembrance Siren

At 10:00 AM local time on April 12, 2018, the streets of Israel were flooded with the sound of a two minute siren commemorating Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day. Footage of this event from various cities show cars and people coming to a complete standstill in order to pay respect to the millions killed in the Holocaust perpetrated by Nazis.
The siren for #YomHashoah is being sounded now throughout Israel
— Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) April 12, 2018
#YomHaShoah siren will be played live across all @inwnews social networks.. at 10AM #Israel time. #Holocaust #Jewish #HolocaustRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/8d2p0auegH
— Israel Newswire (@inwnews) April 11, 2018
In Jerusalem
In Tel Aviv
In Ashdod
Footage of the siren sounding from 2011
