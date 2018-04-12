The Streets of Israel Come to a Complete Stop Upon the Sounding of the Holocaust Remembrance Siren

At 10:00 AM local time on April 12, 2018, the streets of Israel were flooded with the sound of a two minute siren commemorating Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day. Footage of this event from various cities show cars and people coming to a complete standstill in order to pay respect to the millions killed in the Holocaust perpetrated by Nazis.

The siren for #YomHashoah is being sounded now throughout Israel — Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) April 12, 2018

In Jerusalem

In Tel Aviv

In Ashdod

Footage of the siren sounding from 2011

via reddit