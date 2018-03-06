Four Metalheads Present the History of Heavy Metal Music to Their Bewildered Classmates

Today, metal comes in many, many forms, but the hierarchy of the genre is constantly up for debate. One thing is certain, though–Sabbath fucking rules!

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!