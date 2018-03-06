Four Metalheads Present the History of Heavy Metal Music to Their Bewildered Classmates

In a very clever animation by Joren Cull, Miles Raymer and RJ Bentler of Pitchfork, four red-eyed, metalhead students presented the history of Heavy Metal music and its various forms using strobe and lightning effects to illustrate the point (warning). Unfortunately, this also caused their classmates to have violent and/or sickening reactions to the narrative, just before the classroom caught fire.
Today, metal comes in many, many forms, but the hierarchy of the genre is constantly up for debate. One thing is certain, though–Sabbath fucking rules!