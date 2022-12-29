The Highest Grossing Films From 1976 to 2022

Data Is Beautiful, a self-described data geek and new dad, created a colorful animation that shows the highest-grossing films from 1976 through 2022. The top films that held the first slot were The Godfather, E.T., Titanic, and Avatar.

Updated timeline history of the highest grossing movies starting 1976 to 2022. Numbers represent worldwide gross revenue with a long-term ticket price adjustment for inflation. Please note: numbers keep growing due to inflation. Data source: movie-ticket admission reports.