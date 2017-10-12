How Medical Terms for Parts of the Human Anatomy Originated With Names of Familiar Items

Hidden metaphors in anatomical terms. Many of our words for body parts can be traced back to words for the things they once reminded people of. …Whether it’s from how they function or how they look, the terms of human anatomy can reveal a history of hidden meanings.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!