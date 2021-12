Guitarist Adds Heavy Metal Accompaniment to the 2016 Video of the ‘Weird Arby’s Guy’ Doing a News Interview

The incredibly agile guitarist André Antunes quite amusingly accompanied footage of the bombastic Arby’s employee who quite memorably recounted his experience when a random car hit the restaurant.

The employee was actually played by Andrew Bowser, a prolific director, actor, and prankster who once played a fast-talking Satanist at the unveiling of a statue in Michigan.

Here’s the original “Weird Arby’s Guy” video from 2016.

Here’s the fast-talking Satanist video from 2015.