A Heavy Metal Cover of the ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song

Norwegian rocker Leo Moracchioli of Frog Leap Studios broke out the puppets again to perform a heavy metal cover of the opening theme song from the 1980s Jim Henson show Fraggle Rock.

Fraggles goes heavy

The opening theme, which had a wonderfully distinctive bass line, was written by Philip Balsam and Dennis Lee in 1982. Here’s the original version.