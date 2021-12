6 Year Old Heather McCartney Hilariously Startles a Distracted Ringo Starr Behind His Own Drum Kit

In a really amusing clip from the 1970 film Let It Be (and subsequently Peter Jackson‘s epic documentary The Beatles: Get Back), a rather mischievous 6 year old Heather McCartney snuck up behind Ringo Starr‘s drum kit, grabbed a stick, and hit the snare drum. Starr, who was distracted at the time, had a hilarious visceral response to the noise, nearly jumping out of his seat with surprise.