Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ Played in the Jangly Guitar Style of The Cure

Instrumentalist Desmond Doom musically reimagined the moody Nirvana song “Heart-Shaped Box” in the distinctive jangly guitar style of The Cure. While the two songs come from different musical genres – Grunge and Goth, the combination is nonetheless seamless.

