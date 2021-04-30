The Shark Evading Habits of Shy Hawaiian Garden Eels

A clip from the PBS special Sharks of Hawaii takes a look at the Hawaiian garden eel. These native creatures are incredibly shy, remaining inside their benthic water burrows for their entire lives. They only to pop their heads out for food when the sun rises and then beat a hasty retreat when the sun sets or if an intruder, such as a shark, is near.

