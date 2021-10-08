Archival Footage of Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill Doing a Screen Test for ‘Star Wars’ in 1976

Video editor 70sSciFiBoy (previously) shared amazing archival Star Wars footage of Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill doing a test read for Star Wars IV: A New Hope in 1976. Ford actually hadn’t yet been cast in the film but had been hired to read opposite those auditioning for the part. George Lucas was so impressed with Harrison’s skills that he eventually offered him the role of Han Solo.

