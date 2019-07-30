Mark Hamill Shares the Background Details of His First ‘Star Wars’ Screen Test With Harrison Ford

In the mid-1970s, director George Lucas was casting for the now-iconic film Star Wars. A young Mark Hamill was reading for the role of Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford reading the part of Han Solo. As the story goes, Ford was doing a favor for Lucas by reading opposite actors auditioning for the role. Yet as demonstrated, the remarkable chemistry between Hamill and Ford was too good to be ignored.

On July 27, 2019, CNBC host Carl Quintanilla posted this amazing footage and asked Mark Hamill to “share any color on this”. Hamill responded the next day, telling Quintanilla (and the rest of the world) that this was the first time he’d ever met Ford and that he didn’t know what the movie was about at the time.

My screen-test for @starwars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene. I asked George what kind of movie it was-"Let's just do it, we'll talk about that later" We never did talk about it later-we just did it. https://t.co/e7cHWoLmJk — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 28, 2019

And here’s a clip of an original reading where Lucas tells Harrison Ford to stick around at the end.

Here’s Ford reading with Carrie Fischer for the part of Princess Leia Organa.

via GeekTyrant