Guitarist Performs Lightning Fast Harmonic Cover of “The Simpsons” Theme

Musician Daniele Gottardo performed a lightning-fast harmonic, slightly heavy metal cover of The Simpsons theme song on a beautiful 1988 Fender American Stratocaster. Gottardo explained that he was using his “Superfingering Method”.

“Superfingering” is Daniele Gottardo’s new revolutionary method to play contemporary guitar, based on the way to develop a simple act of great control on the instrument.

Gottardo also did a cover of the theme from The Simpsons Halloween Special.