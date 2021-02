Dirk of The Metalist very cleverly crafted an iron axe head that’s shaped just like a gloved hand. After cutting, shaping, and attaching the head to its handle, Dirk sharpened the outer edge closest to the pinkie. Whenever the axe is in use, it looks just like a karate master using his/her bare hand to break pieces of wood.

… I thought the coolest and craziest thing would be an Axe shaped like a hand.

