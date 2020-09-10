fbpx

Stunning Traditional Double Sided Hand Embroidered Chinese Silk Fans With Nature Inspired Designs

House of Peach Blossoms sells and publicizes the work of rural Chinese embroiderers who create stunning, double-sided hand-embroidered silk wares using a traditional technique that goes back many centuries. Among the items beings sold through the House of Peach Blossoms Etsy shop are round fans with intricate nature-inspired designs that reflect this incredibly detailed craft.

The designs in Chinese embroidery are inspired by the natural environment of ancient China and serve as symbols of good fortune.

