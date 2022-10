How to Make a Halloween Monster Mask

Sculptor Ian Langhor demonstrates how to make a soft, customizable monster mask for Halloween or any time in just a few simple steps and with materials that are easy to find.

Want to stand out this Halloween? Artist Ian Langohr teaches you how to make your very own monster mask.

Langhor is known for making elaborate soft, hand-sewn masks, puppets and props.

