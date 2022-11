Trick or Treaters Are Plunged Into Momentary Darkness When They Ring the ‘Halloween Doorbell’

The folks at MangoMediaLab celebrated the Halloween season by rigging their doorbell to plunge trick-or-treaters into momentary utter darkness when rung.

Prank doorbell for trick or treaters!

A spooky voice enticed the visitors into the decorated hallway and encouraged them to ring the bell. When some showed hesitation, the voice told them that they should not be afraid. After all, it was all in good fun.

They’ve been hosting this “Halloween Doorbell” since 2018.